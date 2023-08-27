LDAF: Rapides Parish fires were arson

State investigators say the fires that burned near Union Hill in Rapides Parish starting Thursday morning were arson.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division say the wildfires were intentionally set. They're working with Louisiana State Fire Marshal Deputies and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives to track down the person or persons who set the fires.

If you or anyone you know have any information regarding these fires, investigators are asking for your help. To report an arsonist, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700, or the State Fire Marshal Office at 1-844-954-1221.

All calls are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.