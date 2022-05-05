Lawyer: Abortion bill could subject women to homicide charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Abortion rights advocates say a Louisiana House committee voted Wednesday to make abortion a crime of homicide for which a woman ending her pregnancy could be charged, along with anyone helping her.

The bill also declares that any federal law, regulation or court ruling that allows abortion is void and that any judge who blocks enforcement of the bill's provisions could be impeached.

The hearing comes after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the court is ready to strike down abortion rights.

The bill's supporters declared that their legislation would outlaw abortion even if the high court doesn't reverse Roe v. Wade.

