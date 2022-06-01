Lawmakers ask governor to testify in Ronald Greene probe

Louisiana lawmakers are asking Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top attorneys to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

State Rep. Clay Schexnayder is the Republican House speaker. He cited “serious questions that can only be answered by” the Democratic governor and his staff.

The request comes days after The Associated Press reported that Edwards and his staff privately viewed crucial footage of Greene's death months before prosecutors and detectives knew it existed.

The governor's staff says there was no effort by Edwards or his attorneys to withhold evidence.

On Wednesday, Gov. Edwards’ executive counsel responded to the request from the Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene, confirming that the Governor and his counsel will appear as requested.

“We are confident that this testimony will demonstrate that neither the Governor nor anyone on his staff had any role in any attempt to cover up the facts related to Mr. Greene’s death,” Executive Counsel Matthew Block wrote to Chairman Tanner Magee.

Click here to read Block’s letter.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel