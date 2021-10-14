Late Gov. Edwin Edwards' wife had his remains exhumed and cremated, his children are angry

About 10 weeks after former Governor Edwin W. Edwards died, his widow had him dug up from a Baton Rouge cemetery so she could have him cremated, according to The Advocate.

For now, Trina Edwards, the late governor's third wife, is keeping his remains on her nightstand at their home on a gold course outside of Gonzales-at least until she can find a final resting place for the four term governor who died July 12.

Edwards' three oldest children are so angry that they have gone public with their anger with the actions of Trina.

"The word for me is astonished and horrified," said Edwin Edwards' oldest child, Anna, who added that she learned about the exhumation and cremation from a text message.

To read more of this article, click here.

