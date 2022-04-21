LaSalle Correctional officer accused of malfeasance in office

A correctional officer in LaSalle Parish is facing a malfeasance in office charge, accused of committing a sexual act in the presence of an inmate.

Louisiana State Police say on April 12, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) contacted the LSP to investigate a complaint from a prisoner previously housed at the LaSalle Parish Jail.

According to the prisoner, a LaSalle Parish Correctional Officer identified as 36-year-old Jason Cotherman committed a prohibited sexual act while in the prisoner’s presence.

On Wednesday, LSP obtained an arrest warrant and charged Cotherman with malfeasance in office (sexual conduct prohibited).

He was booked into the LaSalle Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel