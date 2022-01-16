Lanes of I-10 reopen after Sunday morning crash in Iberville Parish

All lanes of I-10 are now open following two crashes with serious injuries on I-10 at Whiskey Bay.

I-10 in Iberville Parish were closed in both directions in response to the crashes that occurred on Sunday.

Troopers say the two serious injury crashes happened on Interstate 10 eastbound at milepost 126 (Whiskey Bay) in Iberville Parish.

Due to the severity of the crashes, both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at milepost 126.

Detour routes were available as Troopers and local law enforcement investigated

