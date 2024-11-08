Watch Now
Landry on list for AG, New York Post reports

Matthew Hinton/AP
Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during his inauguration ceremony at the State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The ceremony was moved because of forecasted rain on Monday, Jan. 8, the actual date Landry officially becomes governor. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Gov. Jeff Landry
The New York Post included Gov. Jeff Landry on the list of lawyers being considered for President-elect Donald Trump's Attorney General.

The newspaper, in a Wednesday story, reported that Trump has been meeting with his transition team in Florida, working out the members of his second administration.

"The Trump transition team has been at work for months and is preparing for an internal “unveiling,” campaign adviser Brian Hughes told The Post — though the discussion among aides this week is expected to focus on process rather than particular nominees," the newspaper reports.

It lists a number of people rumored to be in the running for cabinet posts, including AG, stating that "other rumored potential attorneys general include senators and even governors with law degrees — such as Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry or Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, both of whom led legal challenges to Biden-Harris administration censorship pressure on social media companies," the newspaper reports.

To read the full story and see all the details, click here.

