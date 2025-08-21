Lake Charles man arrested, accused of trying to kidnap teen

Lake Charles Police have arrested a local man and booked him in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl.

Dustin Frederick, 35, was booked with attempted kidnapping and his bond has been set at $1 million, police say.

Police say the girl was walking in the area of Glenn and Hazel streets early Thursday when a man in a black SUV stopped to ask if she needed a ride. She said no, and he drove away. But he kept driving past her, and then stopped, got out of the SUV and grabbed her, police say. He put his arm around her and said he wanted to drive her, police say.

The girl punched him in the face, and he let go of her, got into his SUV and fled the area, police say.

Police say they used video surveillance near the scene to identify the man and his vehicle, and they arrested him using the SWAT team via a traffic stop near Ernest and W. College streets without incident.

The lead detective is Detective Christian Arabie. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lake Charles Police at 337- 491-1311 or anonymously leave a tip on the Lake Charles PD app.