Laine Hardy is Louisiana's new Ambassador

Laine Hardy from Livingston who won American Idol Season 17 is Louisiana's new Ambassador.

He received the award from Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and congratulations from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Hardy performed at the Louisiana Seafood Day at the Legislature.

He will be appearing in Louisiana's new ad campaign that will be fueled with additional tourism dollars as announced by Gov. Edwards last week.

