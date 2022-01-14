Watch
Lafourche Parish deputies investigating possible helicopter crash

Posted at 11:49 AM, Jan 14, 2022
Deputies in Lafourche Parish are currently investigating a reported helicopter crash.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced they are investigating the report of the crash near the west side of the South Lafourche Levee System.

The crash was reported by a concerned citizen, they say.

No additional information was available, they say. This story will be updated.

