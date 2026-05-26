Lafayette's speller advances in Round 1 of the Bee

All of Louisiana's spellers have advanced in the first round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Acadiana's speller, Nayan Janumpally, 11, advanced spelling the word "caesious" correctly Tuesday morning.

He's an Edgar Martin Middle School student who is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette & Acadiana.

Also advancing was Naqeeb Hossain, 13, a student at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge who is sponsored by University Lab School, advanced by spelling the word "anathema" correctly.

Paranika Ethakota, 11 of T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles, is sponsored by the SagamoreHill Broadcasting of Lake Charles. She got the word "étouffée" which she spelled correctly to advance, as well.

You can read about the spellers here, and you can keep up with who is advancing here. If you want to watch on TV, find out how here.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are set for Wednesday, with the finals scheduled for Thursday.