Lafayette Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. — A Lafayette woman was killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 74 on Chester Diez Road in Ascension Parish.

The crash happened on Wednesday, just after noon, troopers say. Jean Ducote, 90, died Thursday of the injuries she sustained in the crash, they say.

Troopers say she was the back seat passenger in a car that was traveling east on the highway. At the same time, an SUV was traveling east behind that vehicle. When the car tried to turn right, the SUV didn't stop and rear-ended the car, troopers say.

That impact sent the car off the road and into a ditch. Ducote was wearing her seatbelt but suffered serious injuries, troopers say. She was taken to the hospital, but died on Thursday of those injuries.

The driver of that car and another passenger also were wearing their seat belts but sistained serious injuries. They're recovering at an area hospital as well, troopers say.

The driver of the SUV was wearing their seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries and also was transported to a hospital.

Impairment is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples from both drivers will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Any criminal or traffic violations discovered in the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted; follow all traffic laws and ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.

