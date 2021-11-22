Lafayette man killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

A Lafayette man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 in Terrebonne Parish.

State Police Troop C says they responded shortly before 3:00 am on November 22 to a fatal crash on Hwy 90 near Louisiana Highway 24.

The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Paul Chevalier of Lafayette.

A preliminary investigation by state police revealed Chevalier was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 90.

For reasons still under investigation, troopers say Chevalier struck a westbound vehicle head-on in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90.

Chevalier was properly restrained but suffered fatal injuries, according to LSP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were properly restrained and transported with severe and minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

