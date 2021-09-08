Lafayette man dies in Catahoula Parish boating incident

A Lafayette man is dead following a boating incident in Catahoula Parish on Sunday.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents say they are investigating the fatal boating incident that occurred on September 5 in Bayou Louis.

50-year-old Kevin E. Evans of Lafayette was identified as the victim in that boating incident. His body, LDWF says was turned over to the Catahoula Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Agents say they were notified around 6:39 p.m. on September 5 about a single boat incident in Bayou Louis.

According to witnesses, Evans was skiing behind a boat when he fell into the water. As he attempted to get into the back of the boat he was struck by the propeller in the leg causing a severe laceration.

The occupants of the boat got Evans into their boat and called for help. Evans was pronounced dead on the bank shortly after the incident.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Evans was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

