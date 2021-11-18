Lafayette man arrested in Mississippi for alleged trafficking of Texas child

A Lafayette man has been arrested in Mississippi for the alleged trafficking of a missing Texas child.

According to the Pike County Sheriff's Office, on November 12, law enforcement received information regarding possible human trafficking in Pike County.

Deputies say information led them to a Days Inn in McComb, Mississippi where the missing juvenile was located.

The child had reportedly been missing for over a year.

James Joseph Thibo of Lafayette was arrested and booked on charges of Procuring Prostitution 1st Offense and Possession of Controlled Substance.

The Sheriff's Office says the case is still under investigation with other state and federal agencies.

Pike County Sheriff's Office James Joseph Thibo

