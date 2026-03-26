Labeling bill combats commingling of Louisiana and foreign seafood

BATON ROUGE – A proposal from Rep. Timothy Kerner, R-Lafitte, aims to close the long-standing gap in Louisiana’s seafood labeling laws, building on years of legislative efforts to protect one of the state’s signature industries.

House Bill 857, which advanced without opposition in the Committee on Natural Resources and Environment, addresses the issue of commingling, the mixing of domestic and imported seafood products in a way that makes it difficult to verify the food’s origin.

The bill would introduce penalties for such practices, which regulators say have been difficult to police under current law.

According to Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain, the challenge lies in jurisdiction.

“If it were a state product, we could go in and inspect it,” Strain said at a hearing Wednesday. “If it were an imported product, we are somewhat prohibited under federal law.”

Kerner’s proposal is the latest step in a broader effort that stretches back decades, as Louisiana officials and seafood industry advocates have tried to combat mislabeling and protect local fishermen from cheaper foreign imports.

“We’re looking to stop people from putting imported shrimp in a box that says ‘domestic,’” Kerner said.

Over the years, Louisiana lawmakers have introduced a series of measures aimed at strengthening seafood transparency.

Earlier initiatives, including the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Act, focused on protecting the “Louisiana Seafood” brand by ensuring that products marketed as local actually originated in state waters.

More recent efforts since 2019 sought to crack down on fraud more directly. Backed by advocacy groups, these proposals called for stricter penalties, clearer menu disclosures and expanded authority for inspectors to review invoices and supply chains.

Despite those changes, the commingling loophole remained.

HB 857 takes a more targeted approach than previous legislation by focusing specifically on the act of commingling. Rather than simply requiring labels, the bill would impose penalties for deceptively mixing products, shifting the emphasis from disclosure to enforcement and traceability within the supply chain.

“Country-of-origin testing is becoming more and more prevalent and possible,” Strain said.

Both Kerner and Strain have stressed that “mom and pop” restaurants and seafood vendors along the bayou are not the target of the legislation. Instead, the focus is on larger-scale practices that make enforcement difficult and disadvantage local producers.

HB 857 reflects a broader trend in Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states, where lawmakers have repeatedly revisited seafood labeling laws in response to evolving industry practices and global competition.

As imports continue to make up a significant share of the U.S. seafood market, efforts like Kerner’s highlight the ongoing challenge of ensuring transparency while navigating the limits of state and federal authority.

For Louisiana’s seafood industry, the stakes remain high, not just economically, but culturally, as lawmakers work to ensure that when consumers buy local, it truly comes from Louisiana waters.