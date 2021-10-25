La. Wildlife Federation accepting applications for Conservation Leadership Corps

Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. The program accepts Louisiana students ages 18 or older that will be enrolled as a college undergraduate in the Spring 2022 semester.

Students can apply online at lawildlifefed.org. The deadline to apply is December 3, 2021.

Training will be provided by current and former natural resource professionals in the public, non-profit and private sectors. Students will be presented with real-world issues and experiences. This year’s focus is Habitat Conservation in Louisiana, according to LWF. Through the integration of presentations, case studies, and collaborative activities, students will learn about conservation policy while building skills in leadership and advocacy.

Due to ongoing safety concerns related to COVID-19, students will meet online for the first three meetings with the final meeting in person (if deemed safe to do so). There will also be the possibility of an optional socially-distanced group activity in the spring. Sessions will be held one weekend each month in January, February, March, and April 2022.

There is no fee to apply. Upon successful completion of the program, each participant will receive a Certificate of Accomplishment, a letter of commendation, and a $200 scholarship. Students will also receive a complementary one-year membership to Louisiana Wildlife Federation where they can continue active involvement in conservation advocacy.

Louisiana Wildlife Federation is a statewide nonprofit organization representing a broad constituency of conservationists including hunters, anglers, campers, birders, boaters, hikers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

