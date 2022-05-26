LA Treasury sends $4.8M in unclaimed property checks to residents

The state has sent out 27,125 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.8 Million.

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced that the checks were being mailed out Thursday, May 26, following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state.

"If you get a check in your mailbox from the Louisiana Department of Treasury within the next week, it is real money you can cash it right away," said Treasurer Schroder. "And, if you don't receive a check, you may still be owed unclaimed money," he added. "We can't return all money this way, but we can at least give back $4.8 million."

The Louisiana Department of Treasury and Louisiana Department of Revenue have conducted an annual data share since 2018 to search for updated addresses of Louisiana citizens to return their Unclaimed Property checks directly without them even needing to file a claim.

Act 339 of the 2018 Regular Session permits the Louisiana Department of Revenue to share its database of current and correct addresses with the Treasury to return Unclaimed Property. As a result, the Treasury can annually update the addresses on file and clear out a backlog of Unclaimed Property still on the books.

With more than $900 million in Unclaimed Property to return, Louisiana Treasury has been using technology to increase the rate of return of Unclaimed Property. Through data matches, Treasury is able to update addresses and issue checks for money that many recipients didn't even know they were owed.

Known as "Unclaimed Property," these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds. Sometimes, the address the company has on record is no longer correct. One of the main reasons an item becomes unclaimed property is an incorrect or old address.

One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property, with claims averaging $900.

To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, search at www.LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm).

Below is a list of Parishes in alphabetical order, amounts returned, and a total number of checks issued:



ACADIA $52,147.94 274 ALLEN $12,561.28 76 ASCENSION $103,744.07 700 ASSUMPTION $10,223.72 65 AVOYELLES $33,835.93 153 BEAUREGARD $30,978.43 159 BIENVILLE $9,740.58 60 BOSSIER $134,742.86 700 CADDO $296,850.71 1820 CALCASIEU $245,598.33 1412 CALDWELL $3,742.02 30 CAMERON $2,438.60 14 CATAHOULA $5,540.33 29 CLAIBORNE $11,622.46 52 CONCORDIA $9,057.48 54 DE SOTO $23,399.19 136 EAST BATON ROUGE $594,406.30 3424 EAST CARROLL $6,416.26 19 EAST FELICIANA $9,399.66 75 EVANGELINE $22,932.98 119 FRANKLIN $11,247.70 66 GRANT $9,575.36 66 IBERIA $64,283.11 364 IBERVILLE $28,435.10 159 JACKSON $7,424.13 52 JEFFERSON $493,295.60 2458 JEFFERSON DAVIS $22,300.10 159 LA SALLE $4,972.58 39 LAFAYETTE $291,234.43 1438 LAFOURCHE $48,139.22 350 LINCOLN $42,105.27 250 LIVINGSTON $136,459.59 750 MADISON $3,994.78 28 MOREHOUSE $16,113.06 76 NATCHITOCHES $25,467.55 145 ORLEANS $533,713.00 2462 OUACHITA $143,027.79 825 PLAQUEMINES $13,487.76 85 POINTE COUPEE $8,432.21 84 RAPIDES $102,363.90 611 RED RIVER $4,818.37 27 RICHLAND $7,201.45 64 SABINE $12,274.79 77 SAINT BERNARD $33,872.64 215 SAINT CHARLES $37,433.29 215 SAINT HELENA $7,192.24 24 SAINT JAMES $13,489.22 108 SAINT LANDRY $70,154.80 406 SAINT MARTIN $40,002.07 224 SAINT MARY $38,130.16 223 SAINT TAMMANY $301,598.88 1587 ST JOHN THE BAPTIST $40,421.23 223 TANGIPAHOA $135,039.32 760 TENSAS $436.60 5 TERREBONNE $88,525.69 495 UNION $13,594.03 82 VERMILION $34,688.80 230 VERNON $32,187.09 189 WASHINGTON $37,325.50 229 WEBSTER $21,247.47 179 WEST BATON ROUGE $31,554.02 149 WEST CARROLL $3,951.29 35 WEST FELICIANA $5,331.29 46 WINN $6,042.79 46 OUT OF STATE $255,125.53 1449 TOTAL $4,897,089.93 27125

