La State Police: Four people killed in two separate crashes

In Plaquemines, a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 claimed the life of four people on Louisiana Hwy. 1 just north of Louisiana Highway 1148 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, just after 2:00 A.M.

Louisiana State Police say the crash claimed the lives of 34-year-old Brittney Lewis of White Castle and 32-year-old Kamden Obear of Plaquemine.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lewis, who was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger, was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of LA Hwy 1. Obear, who was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling north on LA Hwy 1. The Dodge struck the Chevrolet head-on before striking a 2020 Freight-liner also traveling north on LA Hwy 1. The Dodge then became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the crash, Lewis suffered fatal injuries despite being properly restrained. Obear was unrestrained and also suffered fatal injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and uninjured.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Lewis. Standard toxicology samples were obtained from all drivers and submitted for analysis.

In Baton rouge on Saturday, just after 7:00 A.M.., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 30 near LA Hwy 327 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 24-year-old Sedrick Willis and 53-year-old Wilbert Landry, both of Baton Rouge.

The preliminary investigation revealed Willis was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala north on LA Hwy 30. For unknown reasons, Willis crossed the center-line and struck a southbound International 18-wheeler.

Willis was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. Landry, who was a front seat passenger in the Chevrolet, suffered fatal injuries despite being properly restrained. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the International was restrained and uninjured, police say.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

These crashes remain under investigation.

