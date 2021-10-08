La State Penitentiary reports clear inspection by LDH

Louisiana State Penitentiary's (LSP) announces Friday afternoon that their on-site visit/inspection with Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) went well.

.

LDH staff, were quite impressed with the prison's Infection Control nurses and their COVID-19 vaccination procedures, they say.

As they report 84% of their LSP inmates are vaccinated.

LCP pharmacy’s COVID-19 procedures for receiving, storage, ordering and LINKS procedures for the vaccine met all of LDH’s and CDC’s criteria and LDH approved LSP's Vaccine Management Plan, they say.

