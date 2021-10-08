Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

La State Penitentiary reports clear inspection by LDH

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana DOC
244358638_231082895717404_6450692096227126329_n (1).jpg
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:36:05-04

Louisiana State Penitentiary's (LSP) announces Friday afternoon that their on-site visit/inspection with Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) went well.
.
LDH staff, were quite impressed with the prison's Infection Control nurses and their COVID-19 vaccination procedures, they say.

As they report 84% of their LSP inmates are vaccinated.

LCP pharmacy’s COVID-19 procedures for receiving, storage, ordering and LINKS procedures for the vaccine met all of LDH’s and CDC’s criteria and LDH approved LSP's Vaccine Management Plan, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.