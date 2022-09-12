Watch Now
Heritage Foundation: La. ranks 9th in education freedom

Students knowing the right answer
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 16:38:57-04

Louisiana has a top ten ranking nationwide for educational freedom.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, the state places ninth based on categories of school of choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency and return on investment for education.

This is based on research done by the Hertiage Foundation.

Click here to read the report.

