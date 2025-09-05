La. National Guard mobilizes to support ICE

By Lt. Col. Noel Collins, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana National Guard federally mobilized select Soldiers and Airmen to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement at several locations in Louisiana beginning August 25, 2025.

LANG Soldiers and Airmen are in a Title 32 status, meaning that they remain under the command and control of Governor Jeff Landry and the adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux.

Approximately 95 LANG personnel augment ICE authorities, conducting administrative, clerical, and logistical tasks.

“When the State of Louisiana and the United States of America needs us, we act. The Soldiers and Airmen of the Louisiana National Guard are trained professionals who embody the values of our military and understand what it means to protect the homeland,” said Friloux

