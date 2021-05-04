LA House bill banning transgender girls from playing on female sports teams fails in committee

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana House Committee on Education considered a bill Tuesday morning that would ban transgender girls from playing on female sports teams, but the bill failed to pass the committee.

The bill authored by Rep.Beryl Amedee, HB 542, was categorized under Amusements/Sports and "provides for the Fairness in Women's Sports Act relative to a school's ability to offer opportunities to each student to participate in team sporting events on an equal basis."

The committee entered a motion to report the bill favorably, but an objection was made to this motion, which ultimately failed to pass by a vote of 5-6.

A similar bill in the Louisiana Senate that would ban transgender girls from playing on a female sports team passed without a single objection in the Senate Education Committee Thursday.

That bill, SB 156, is authored by Sen. Beth Mizell and is pending action on the senate floor.

