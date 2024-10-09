La. Guard mobilizes to support Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Milton

NEW ORLEANS - More than 500 Louisiana National Guard soldiers have been mobilized and deployed to Florida through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on late Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

"Supporting our neighbors in times of crisis is not only a priority for the Louisiana National Guard but also a reflection of our core values. In Louisiana, we know firsthand the overwhelming challenges that follow a hurricane, and we have relied on the support of others to help us through. That’s why deploying our Soldiers and resources to Florida is so important — ensuring that no community faces this hardship alone. We are committed to providing the assistance Florida needs, just as they’ve done for us in the past," said Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, emphasizing the LANG’s commitment to aiding their neighbor in the potential aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with eight Louisiana Guardsmen departed Tuesday morning for staging sites near Tallahassee. These assets will be pre-positioned for rapid aerial search and rescue operations as soon as conditions allow.

Additionally, 500 soldiers from the 225th Engineer Brigade are being mobilized to assist Florida officials with immediate recovery efforts. This includes 20 route clearance teams and six engineer work teams, who will focus on clearing debris and restoring essential infrastruture.

Further support is also planned with a 60-Soldier Light Medium Truck Company to assist with search and rescue and the transportation and distribution of critical supplies.

“The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Florida Guard have come to Louisiana’s aid on many occasions, and we are proud to offer our support in their time of need,” said Lt. Col. William Saint, LANG joint director of military support.

In addition to preparing units for deployment to Florida ahead of Milton’s landfall, LANG remains poised to send personnel and equipment to aid Hurricane Helene-affected states, contributing to ongoing efforts that have already seen thousands of responders and millions of pounds of aid delivered across the Southeast.