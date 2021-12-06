La. Guard honors members of COVID response team

Ceremonies were held last week to honor 840 Louisiana National Guard members for their efforts in assisting Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic.

From November 30 to December 3, four ceremonies were held in Alexandria, Denham Springs, Hammond and New Orleans.

The Louisiana National Guard says that some of the members have spent nearly two years on orders, assisting the citizens of Louisiana throughout the pandemic.

To date, LANG says that service members packaged 40.7 million pounds of food, transported 61.8 million pieces of personal protective equipment and more than 94,000 vials of vaccine, administered more than 492,000 COVID tests and provided more than 179,000 vaccine doses.

“When we first began this mission,” said Brig. Gen. Cindy H. Haygood, Task Force COVID commander and assistant adjutant general - Army, “I would never have imagined that we would still be here supporting this mission 20 months later. But with four surges during this pandemic and, now, a new variant looming out there, we are still providing necessary support to the entire state.”

Awards received by soldiers and airmen during the ceremonies included the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal,the Louisiana Legion of Merit, the Louisiana Cross of Merit and the Louisiana Emergency Service Ribbon.

“I am so proud to be your teammate and to get to serve with you each and every day,” said Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, the adjutant general of the LANG. “To see what you do for our citizens makes me beam with pride … so, thank you.”

The Task Force is continuing to provide daily support across the state operating up to 35 testing sites, 25 vaccine sites, and 7 food banks, according to LANG.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel