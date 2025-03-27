La. Guard aviators contribute to coastal marshes with annual Christmas Tree Drop

NEW ORLEANS – Aviators with the Louisiana National Guard’s 1st Assault Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, in cooperation with local environmental organizations, conducted the annual Christmas tree drop March 26 at Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge, the second-largest urban wildlife refuge in the United States.

The event, which repurposes discarded Christmas trees, plays a vital role in restoring coastal marshes along Louisiana’s wetlands. Each year, volunteers help strategically place donated trees into the bayou to reinforce marshland.

For nearly 30 years, this program has helped restore hundreds of acres in Bayou Sauvage, creating natural barriers that slow water flow and strengthen the landscape against erosion. The trees form supportive structures that promote the growth of native marsh grasses and enable the development of new marsh habitats. The effort not only recycles holiday decorations but also contributes to the long-term preservation of Louisiana’s coastal ecosystems.

“We are proud to be part of an initiative that not only brings the community together but also supports environmental preservation,” said 1st Sgt. Eddie Perret, ground section noncommissioned officer in charge. “Every tree placed in the bayou is a step toward protecting our beautiful coastlines for future generations.”

In addition to helping combat coastal erosion, the mission provides critical training for Soldiers. Hands-on operations like these help ensure flight crews are mission-ready during emergency response scenarios.

Community members are encouraged to participate by donating their discarded trees, contributing directly to the restoration of the local environment.

“Events like these demonstrate the commitment of our community to protect and restore our natural resources,” said Shelley Stiaes, deputy project leader of the Bayou Sauvage Urban Complex. “By repurposing these trees, we are taking a proactive approach to addressing coastal erosion while also fostering community spirit.”

The LANG’s commitment to environmental stewardship, combined with community involvement, makes the annual Christmas tree drop an exemplary model of sustainable practice. Together, we can help preserve and protect the unique ecosystems that define Louisiana.

Here are some photos of the operation:

Bundles of discarded Christmas trees are staged for sling loading at Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge during the annual Christmas tree drop. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers attach a bundle of Christmas trees to a UH-60 Black Hawk at Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge during the annual Christmas tree drop. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

Black Hawk with the 1st Assault Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, flies over Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge during the annual Christmas tree drop. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

Flight crew members with the 1st Assault Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, observe the drop point over Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge during the annual Christmas tree drop. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

