Kids 5 and up get shots in tests for COVID vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tests of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11.

Children on Monday held stuffed animals, played under chairs and a few cried at Ochsner Medical Center, just outside New Orleans. Their temperature and blood pressure were checked, their noses swabbed and their blood drawn for tests.

Finally, they got a shot of either the vaccine or placebo.

Ochsner is among 98 facilities across the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain where tests are taking place or planned.

Families won’t know for months whether their children actually were vaccinated.

