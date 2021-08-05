Kenner woman facing murder charge after infant dies of fentanyl toxicity

A Kenner woman was booked on charges of second degree murder after the death of her 4-day-old infant.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Lana Christina of Kenner allegedly used narcotics before breastfeeding her child which resulted in the infant's death.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that on June 10, 2021, at around 3:40 am, deputies were dispatched to a medical incident at a hotel in the 1100 block of Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey.

Cristina called 911 after finding the child not breathing. The child later died at a local hospital that morning.

An autopsy, including toxicology, was done on the child. The sheriff's office say that toxicology reports were returned and it was determined that the infant’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

They say Cristina allegedly admitted during an interview that she used narcotics prior to breastfeeding the child.

She was subsequently booked on Wednesday August 4 at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

