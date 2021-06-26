Kenner woman among those missing after Miami-area condo collapse

A Kenner native was in the Miami-area beachfront condominium building that collapsed this week, and her family continues to hope she will be found alive, our media partners at The New Orleans Advocate report.

40-year-old Cassondra "Cassie" Billedeau-Stratton was raised in Kenner but later moved to Colorado after getting married.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, Billedeau-Stratton was standing on a fourth-floor balcony at the building and was on the phone with her husband when she described seeing an outdoor swimming pool one level below her cave in, family friends said. The call then ended; there's been no sign of her since.

As of Saturday morning, 159 people remain unaccounted for and four are dead after rescue crews searched through the rubble overnight hoping to find survivors. A fire has spread amid the rubble, hampering rescue efforts.

Billedeau-Stratton's husband, Michael, told Denver television station KDVR that his wife was an actress, fashion model, and Pilates instructor.

Family friend Rebecca Schepler told The Advocate, "We are praying that everything is going to be OK. Cassie is a beautiful, beautiful girl, outside and inside."

