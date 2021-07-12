Louisiana officials release statements on the passing Edwin Edwards

Following the announcement of the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, state officials issued statements on his passing.

Edwards died Monday morning at his home in Gonzales. He was 93.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued the following statement

Few people have made such an indelible mark on our state as Governor Edwin Edwards. At just 17, he joined the Navy during World War II, beginning a lifetime of service to his state and country. He represented Louisiana’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as the state’s only four-term governor, leading Louisiana through pivotal years of growth including launching efforts to create the state’s current constitution. Gov. Edwards was a fervent supporter of civil rights and ensured that his administration was as diverse as Louisiana, a commitment I have also made as governor. Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans. Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly. Donna and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, Trina, family and all who were blessed to call him a friend and ask everyone to join us in praying for God to comfort them during this difficult time.



Flags will be flown at half-staff through the day of his interment.

__________________

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday released the following statement upon the passing of former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards:

Becky and I are praying for former governor Edwin Edwards’s family during their time of deep loss. He lived a full life, and our hearts go out to his loved ones.

Senator Bill Cassidy posted about the former governor on his Facebook page.

Edwin Edwards led a remarkable life that will surely not be repeated. Louisiana is praying for him and his family today.

__________________

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) released the following statement on Edwin Edwards:

A couple of years ago, I met with Governor Edwin Edwards and Reverends Jimmy, Donnie and Gabriel Swaggart. We broke bread and prayed together for the future of Louisiana and America. Edwin was engaging and kind. He was a legend in this life, yet he clearly understood that our time here is fleeting.

I will miss him.

Rep. Garret Graves released this statement:

There are a lot of things that can be said about former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards -- and most of them are true. Since 2014, we have stayed in touch and gone to lunch several times. Without question, he was one of the most gifted men I've ever met. You are going to hear a lot of talk about how those gifts were used -- and, again it's mostly true. What could have been.... The Silver Fox has passed, but his legend will never die. We pray for Trina, Eli and all the family.

------------------------------------------------------------

