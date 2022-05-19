KATC speaks to United States V.A. on Veteran benefits

Some veterans in Acadiana are concerned about the number of benefits received with inflation and life after serving in the military.

We spoke with Nick Pamprin, U.S. V.A Department of Veterans Readiness and Employment Executive Director (VR&E).

Life after serving in the military can be difficult for some to adjust to civilian life.

Pamprin says there are resources available to assist disabled veterans with benefits.

“I do receive veterans benefits, but it takes so long for us to receive benefits,” Marine Corps. Veteran Kenneth Martin said.

“I have diabetes and thyroid problems related to Agent Orange. Yet there's no benefit for that.” Vietnam veteran Walter Parker said.

We took these veterans' concerns to the U.S. V.A.

“What I can tell you, is as far as veteran Readiness and Employment Benefits. We can make an entitlement decision quite quickly, within 60 days for VR&E. So I can’t quite comment on that,” Pamprin said.

“There are currently benefits in place for Veterans with Vietnam exposure depending on their service. However, that's a question for our Service-Connected Disability Division,” he added.

We also asked if benefits would be raised with inflation.

“I’m sure there are individuals looking at that but I honestly couldn’t say one way or another whether benefits would rise as a result of inflation,” Pamprin said.

The Department offers benefits and guidance for service members with service-connected disabilities.

“It’s not just a submit an application and receive a benefit. It is a regular and recurring engagement, that veterans must have at least 10 percent service-connected disability. That engagement with a counselor occurs on a regularly occurring basis. And makes sure that the veteran's goals are met and any obstacles they are facing, and get the employee issue they’re facing, addressed,” Pamprin said.

If you have a military service disability contact the regional office at 1-800-827-1000 or click here for more info.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel