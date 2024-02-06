K-9 officer Diesel retires from State Fire Marshal

BATON ROUGE, La. — The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) is recognizing one of its K-9 officers for his dedicated service to the people of Louisiana as he prepares to retire.

Diesel is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois. He joined the SFM in 2020 and is officially retiring, the SFMO announced today.

K-9 Diesel has served throughout the state, but primarily in the north Louisiana region, alongside his handler, Capt. Jason Armstrong. Diesel is a "play reward" K-9 and is certified through US K-9 Unlimited, according to the SFMO.

State Fire Marshal's Office K-9 Diesel alongside his handler, Capt. Jason Armstrong.

Diesel was known for regularly assisting fire investigators and law enforcement by conducting fire scene searches, which often led to the discovery of ignitable liquids used in the commission of a crime, officials report.

“Diesel has been an integral team member of this agency and for all law enforcement that has called upon him for his expert sniffing skills,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan Adams. “We wish Diesel a relaxing retirement and we thank him for his service to this state and its citizens.”

During his retirement, Diesel will step into “lazy mode” with his handler family and will likely be enjoying more naps.