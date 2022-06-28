Justices nix second mostly Black district in Louisiana for 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a lower court ruling that Louisiana must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power.
With the three liberal justices dissenting, the high court short-circuited an order from a federal judge to create a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.
The state will hold elections this year under a congressional map adopted by its Republican-dominated legislature with white majorities in five of six districts.
The court's action is similar to an order issued in February in Alabama that allowed the state to hold elections in 2022 under a map drawn by Alabama’s GOP-controlled legislature that contains one majority-Black district. Alabama has seven seats in the House of Representatives.
The justices are hearing arguments in the Alabama case in October. The Louisiana case will remain on hold under the court renders a decision on the Alabama case, the justices said.
State Rep. Vincent Pierre, Chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Responds to U.S. Supreme Court Ruling:
On behalf of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC), we are disheartened to see that the Supreme Court has put on hold the drawing of new Louisiana congressional districts before the 2022 elections. I am proud of the work that we in the LLBC have done along with our legal team, the NAACP, and Power Coalition to continue to fight to increase black voting power here in Louisiana, but our hopes for change in the short term have been dashed. We maintain that the current map is an obvious violation of Section 2 of the voting rights act, and with this decision we will be forced to continue forward into the next election with this map in place, having one minority district. It is our hope that the Court will come to rule in our favor to resolve the issue of under-representation for minorities in our state.