June is Support Your Animal Shelter Month

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) is planning observances for the third annual ‘Support Your Shelter’ month this June. The agency seeks to highlight the work of local animal shelters and to support their life-saving efforts.

“Animal shelters and rescues need more community support to save homeless cats and dogs,” says Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the local nonprofit. “We’re encouraging residents of our state to make a difference during the month of June, by contributing volunteer hours, supplies and/or monetary gifts.

Dorson notes that many people mistakenly think local animal shelters are supported by the state or some national organization or charity. On the contrary, all such facilities (SPCAs, humane societies, animal control centers, etc.) are completely independent. While some shelters receive parish or municipal support for animal control services, virtually all of them rely on some kind of help from the public.

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) started the ‘Support Your Shelter’ program to highlight the work of shelter facilities, particularly small and underfunded shelters in the rural areas of the state. During past observances of the month, the charity has assisted by donating needed supplies and equipment to sheltering facilities. This month, HSLA is mobilizing volunteer days at various facilities and distributing supplies.

Opportunities will differ between shelters, but volunteers are almost always needed to provide foster care for homeless pets or to assist with animal care. Since shelters almost always have bare-bones budgets, in-kind donations are particularly helpful. From pet food and medical supplies to bigger ticket items like appliances and kennels, most shelters have a long ‘wish list’ of needs. Monetary donations are critically needed to help with vet bills, fuel, and ongoing operations, as well.

“Shelter workers across Louisiana do difficult and often thankless work to save lives, and now is our chance to thank them,” says Dorson. “We encourage every Louisiana animal lover to do something this month to support the workers and pets at their local shelter or rescue.”

