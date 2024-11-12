Judge strikes down Ten Commandments law

Louisiana's new law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Our media partners at The Advocate reported that the ruling by U.S. District Court Judge John deGravelles in the Middle District of Louisiana means the state's public K-12 schools and colleges do not have to post the religious text in every classroom by Jan. 1, as the law requires.

The ruling prohibits the state from enforcing the law, The Advocate reports.

