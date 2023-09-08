Judge: Louisiana must remove all teenagers from Angola by next week

A federal judge has ordered Louisiana officials to remove teens from a lockup at the State Penitentiary at Angola, saying the youths' constitutional rights were violated through "intolerable" use of solitary confinement, handcuffs, mace and a lack of educational and mental health programming, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Attorneys for some of the youth filed an emergency motion in July seeking to remove them from the prison — part of an ongoing lawsuit that accuses Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice of violating the teens' civil rights, the newspapers report.

After hearing arguments on that motion several weeks ago, Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued a ruling from the bench on Friday morning. Dick excoriated the youth justice agency in her ruling, which took some 40 minutes for the judge to read, and ordered all teens removed from the facility by Friday, Sept. 15, the newspapers report.

According to a release from the ACLU, which filed suit on behalf of the teens, the judge "found the state broke every promise it made last year, during a previous court hearing in September 2022, that it would not punish children.

The release says the judge found the state:



Locked children up in cells for days at a time as a form of punishment;

Punished children with the use of handcuffs, mace, and denial of family visits;

Failed to provide adequate staffing – including no licensed social worker or professional counselor;

Failed to provide appropriate education and special education, where necessary; and

Failed to provide necessary and appropriate mental health treatment or appropriate social services

David Utter, lead counsel, issued the following statement on behalf of the litigation team:

“For almost 10 months, children — nearly all Black boys — have been held in abusive conditions of confinement at the former death row of Angola – the nation’s largest adult maximum security prison. We are grateful to our clients and their families for their bravery in speaking out and standing up against this cruelty.

“Now, it is time for Louisiana’s leaders to provide the appropriate care and support so all children can thrive and reach their full potential. We demand investment in our children, not punishment. State officials must address the long-standing, systemic failures in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system. A state where all our children — Black, Brown, and white — have equal access to opportunity is possible.”