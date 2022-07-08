Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Judge lifts TRO that had paused abortion ban

Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 14:19:35-04

A New Orleans judge on Friday ruled abortion providers must challenge the state's strict abortion ban in Baton Rouge, not New Orleans, siding with Attorney General Jeff Landry on a procedural issue in the closely watched case that will decide abortion access in the state, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The decision dissolved the ruling that blocked the law, bringing the state’s “trigger law” back into effect, which is expected to lead to the closure of the state’s three clinics, the newspaper reports.

The case was transferred to East Baton Rouge Parish, where it’s possible a judge will grant a similar order blocking enforcement of the law, which would allow the clinics to open temporarily again, the newspaper reports.

To read the rest of the story about the hearing, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.