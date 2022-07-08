Judge lifts TRO that had paused abortion ban

A New Orleans judge on Friday ruled abortion providers must challenge the state's strict abortion ban in Baton Rouge, not New Orleans, siding with Attorney General Jeff Landry on a procedural issue in the closely watched case that will decide abortion access in the state, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The decision dissolved the ruling that blocked the law, bringing the state’s “trigger law” back into effect, which is expected to lead to the closure of the state’s three clinics, the newspaper reports.

The case was transferred to East Baton Rouge Parish, where it’s possible a judge will grant a similar order blocking enforcement of the law, which would allow the clinics to open temporarily again, the newspaper reports.

To read the rest of the story about the hearing, click here.