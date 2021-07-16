Jefferson Parish deputies searching Jean Lafitte National Park for missing child

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing 4-year-old boy inside the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies are currently engaged in a search and rescue operation inside the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in the 6300 block of Barataria Boulevard in Marrero.

The 4-year-old Marrero boy went into the water at the Twin Canals around 5:30 pm on Thursday, July 15 and has not been seen since.

They say that search efforts have been continuous since that time with the assistance of the National Park Service, St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, Jean Lafitte Police Department, Jefferson Parish Fire Department, and Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery.

"The best available sonar and search equipment, divers, and multiple watercraft have been deployed as part of the search efforts. While we currently have adequate manpower and the equipment necessary to conduct an exhaustive search, we appreciate the offers of assistance from multiple agencies and organizations including the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the Cajun Navy, and know that they stand ready if we need further assistance," a Facebook post states.

The Sheriff's Office reports that there is no evidence that the child is on land, and search efforts are now focused on the area waterways. The land in the area the child was last seen has been thoroughly searched by multiple parties.

"While access to the park is not restricted at this time, please remember that the area is a nature preserve. It is swampy, covered in dense vegetation, and teeming with potentially dangerous wildlife, including snakes and alligators."

