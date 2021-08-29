Jefferson Parish councilman provides a look effects of hurricane Ida

As Ida moves closer to shore, one Jefferson Parish councilman provided updates Sunday morning.

In his videos he shows the surge in Grand Isle and areas of Lafitte.

Councilman Ricky Templet says that at 7:00 am in Lafitte the waters are starting to rise and the winds are starting to pick up.

Templet says there was no water touching any roadways as of his update but storm surge is expected to begin rising by 8:00 am and onward.

"Mayor Kerner and the sandbag crews worked all through the night doing their best to secure low lying areas," he added.

Lafitte is currently experiencing moderate tropical storm force winds and should begin feeling hurricane force winds in the next hour or so. At 11:00 the road to lower Lafitte will be shut down to secure the floodgates that protect the town, he said.

"If you are still in Lafitte, you should think of leaving immediately. If you aren’t in Lafitte, please pray for all of those who live there."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel