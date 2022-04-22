JC's Rockin' Roll Car Show at Nall Park

JC Melancon & Bayou Rock was founded in 2010 by Curley Q Productions, LLC owner, J.C. Melancon.
This group of experienced musicians are bound to get the crowd moving and grooving to their flare of the classic rock and classic oldies tunes.
Pre-Registration is NOT required but recommended.
Only pre-registered participants will receive a free event T-shirt. Only 1 shirt per registration.
Event T-shirts will be sold the day of the event for $25
Parking attendants will be available to assist participants and general public with parking
If you have any questions or need additional information, individuals are encouraged to contact Curley Q Productions by Phone/Text at 337-592-0789 or 337-290-0573.
