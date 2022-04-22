JC's Rockin' Roll Car Show at Nall Park

JC Melancon & Bayou Rock was founded in 2010 by Curley Q Productions, LLC owner, J.C. Melancon.

This group of experienced musicians are bound to get the crowd moving and grooving to their flare of the classic rock and classic oldies tunes.

Pre-Registration is NOT required but recommended.

Only pre-registered participants will receive a free event T-shirt. Only 1 shirt per registration.

Event T-shirts will be sold the day of the event for $25

Parking attendants will be available to assist participants and general public with parking

If you have any questions or need additional information, individuals are encouraged to contact Curley Q Productions by Phone/Text at 337-592-0789 or 337-290-0573.

.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel