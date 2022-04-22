Watch
JC's Rockin' Roll Car Show at Nall Park

Posted at 8:22 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 09:22:25-04

JC Melancon & Bayou Rock was founded in 2010 by Curley Q Productions, LLC owner, J.C. Melancon.

This group of experienced musicians are bound to get the crowd moving and grooving to their flare of the classic rock and classic oldies tunes.

Pre-Registration is NOT required but recommended.

Only pre-registered participants will receive a free event T-shirt. Only 1 shirt per registration.

Event T-shirts will be sold the day of the event for $25

Parking attendants will be available to assist participants and general public with parking

If you have any questions or need additional information, individuals are encouraged to contact Curley Q Productions by Phone/Text at 337-592-0789 or 337-290-0573.
