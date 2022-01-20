Jazz Fest line-up released

The line up for this year's Jazz Fest has been released.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is scheduled for April 29 – May 8.

"Jazz Fest returns with an irresistible celebration of the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists to create one of the world’s most diverse musical festival lineups. Festival weekend dates are set for April 29 – May 1 and May 5 – 8," a release states.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2022 Jazz Fest include:

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson & Family, Erykah Badu, The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Newman, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, Kool & the Gang, Third World, CeeLo Green As…”Soul Brotha #100” (A James Brown Tribute), Irma Thomas, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank and The Bangas, PJ Morton, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Buddy Guy, José Feliciano, Chris Isaak, Rickie Lee Jones, Ricky Skaggs, Asleep at the Wheel, David Sanborn, Playing for Change Band, Bettye LaVette, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Samantha Fish, Cyril Neville, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, The Radiators, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Kermit Ruffins and The BBQ Swingers, Shovels & Rope, Rory Block, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Tribute to Art and Charles Neville with the funky Meters and Ivan Neville & The Neville Brothers Band featuring Cyril Neville, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Leo Nocentelli: Another Side, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, Tribute to Dr. John, The War and Treaty, The Soul Rebels, Doug Kershaw, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Rebirth Brass Band, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Martha Redbone Roots Project, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band's Tribute to Dave Bartholomew, Leyla McCalla, Boyfriend, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Hurray for Riff Raff, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Mia X, Cimafunk (of Cuba), Nicholas Payton, Bombino (of Niger), The Campbell Brothers, The Newport All-Stars Celebrate George Wein, Arturo Sandoval, Seratones, Ranky Tanky, Hot 8 Brass Band, John Boutté, Dottie Peoples, Las Cafeteras, Lost Bayou Ramblers, The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra's Tribute to Allen Toussaint, Cha Wa, Chris Thomas King, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Lena Prima, Royal Teeth, Ronnie LaMarque, Sweet Crude, David Shaw, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Kenny Neal, Lakou Mizik (of Haiti,) Tuba Skinny, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Jimmy Hall, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Kathy Taylor, Tribute to Lil Buck Sinegal, Le'Andria Johnson, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band with Thais Clark and Maynard Chatters, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA&PC, Trumpet Mafia, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, William Prince, Antonio Sanchez and Bad Hombre, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Wendell Brunious All Stars, Dumaine Street Gang and Family Ties SA&PCs, 79rs Gang Music Group, Sisters of Unity and Devastation SA&PCs, Wild Red Flame and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, plus hundreds more artists scheduled to appear.

VIP packages, general admission weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com [nojazzfest.com]. Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

VIP packages are weekend-specific and are valid for all days of the weekend purchased. Jazz Fest offers three distinct VIP opportunities to experience the event in a very special way: the Festival’s popular Big Chief VIP Experience ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages; the Grand Marshal VIP Pass allows for up-close access at the three major stages; and the Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP Pass entitles patrons to special covered seating at the Festival’s largest stage.

Ticket holders who rolled their 2020 and 2021 tickets over will receive an email from the ticketing company with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing.

Jazz Fest is partnering once again with On Location & CID Entertainment to provide Travel Packages for guests looking to bundle Festival tickets or VIP passes with local hotel accommodations and roundtrip shuttle service between the Festival and their hotel. For package details please visit the Jazz Fest web site.

Take advantage of the Jazz Fest Express shuttle and be dropped off inside the gates of the Festival! Air-conditioned buses offer round-trip transportation and run continuously throughout the day. The Jazz Fest Express is the best way to travel to and from the Fair Grounds. Don’t forget to buy your Jazz Fest Express tickets when you purchase your Festival tickets. For more information, visit www.nojazzfest.com [nojazzfest.com].

Many area hotels offer special Jazz Fest rates. A complete list of participating hotels is posted at http://www.nojazzfest.com/travel/hotels/ [nojazzfest.com], including the Official Host Hotel, the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

Shell is the Presenting Sponsor of the Festival. Major Jazz Fest Sponsors are Louisiana Office of Tourism, Miller Lite, and the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots (A Churchill Downs Company). First Horizon Bank, Peoples Health, Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, AARP, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Ochsner Health, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and WWOZ are also Official Jazz Fest Sponsors.

Jazz Fest is working closely with city and state officials to make sure the event is safe for all attendees and participants. The Festival will be presented in accordance with applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines at the time of the event. Visit www.nojazzfest.com [nojazzfest.com] for details.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc., is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. The Foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest, and other raised funds, for year-round activities in education, economic development and cultural enrichment. Education programs include the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, the HSM Beginners program, the Tom Dent Congo Square Lecture Series, the Class Got Brass competition for school brass bands, workshops in music production, vocal classes at recreation centers around the city and more. Economic Development initiatives include Community Partnership Grants, the Catapult Fund accelerator program and the Sync Up entertainment industry workshops. Cultural enrichment programs include the Jazz & Heritage Concert Series and the annual Foundation Festivals: the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, the Congo Square Rhythms Festival/Treme Creole Gumbo Festival, and the Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival. The Foundation also owns radio station WWOZ 90.7-FM, the Jazz & Heritage Archive and the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center – an education and community facility named for Jazz Fest founder George Wein and his late wife Joyce. During the pandemic, the Foundation created the Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund to support Louisiana's music community whose livelihoods had been adversely impacted by COVID-19. More than 4,000 grants were awarded to musicians, music industry workers and Black Masking/ Mardi Gras Indians. For more about the Foundation, please visit www.jazzandheritage.org [jazzandheritage.org].

The Jazz & Heritage Foundation Gala kicks off the Jazz Fest season with a celebration of New Orleans music and cuisine. The Gala, which supports the Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s signature education program, the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, will take place Thursday, April 28 at the beautiful Sazerac House. This year’s Gala will celebrate our rich musical heritage with special performances by some of New Orleans’ favorite artists. Purchasing a Gala ticket also gets you a Gala Pass to Jazz Fest, which is a ticket to all seven days of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell with unlimited re-entry. Please visit www.jazzandheritage.org [jazzandheritage.org] or call 504-558-6100 to inquire about tickets and sponsorship opportunities.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is a co-production of Festival Productions, Inc.-New Orleans and AEG Presents.