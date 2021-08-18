Jazz Fest decides to pay musicians anyway

he New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival gave itself an out, then opted not to take it, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Contracts often stipulate that the festival must pay deposits to bands 60 days before opening day. Jazz Fest’s producers announced the fall festival’s cancellation on Aug. 8, a Sunday, exactly 61 days before its scheduled opening, the newspapers report.

Beating the deposit deadline was the responsible financial strategy for the festival. Not paying deposits, per the terms of the contract, would reduce the festival’s already substantial 2021 losses, they report.

But then Jazz Fest decided to pay musicians a portion of their performance fees anyway.

