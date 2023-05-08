Investigation: State Board employees improperly paid more than $300,000

The former administrative officers of a state board collected more than $300,000 in improper overtime and bonuses, a report from the State Inspector General’s Office alleges.

The report, issued Monday, details the IG's investigation into the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners (LSBPSE) and certain employees of the board after the board’s chief administrative officer, Executive Secretary Fabian Blache III, was placed on Administrative Leave in July 2021.

"OIG’s investigation revealed a failure by the board to oversee its executive secretary, and this lack of oversight was a major contributing factor in the improper use of LSBPSE funds. Further, the board appointed Bridgette Hull as executive secretary when she did not meet the qualifications for the job, and did so without posting the position or receiving applications from any qualified candidates."

To obtain the full report, click here: https://oig.louisiana.gov/assets/docs/20230508-OIG220002I-LSBPSE.pdf [oig.louisiana.gov]

Among the allegations in the report:

Former Executive Secretary Fabian Blache III was paid “overtime” to which he was not entitled in the amount of $293,715.41.

Former Executive Secretary Bridgette Hull was paid “overtime” to which she was not entitled in the amount of $9,573.80.

A “bonus” was paid to Blache in the amount of $12,361.00.

A “bonus” was paid to Hull in the amount of $5,950.67.

An unauthorized “cash-in” of 80 hours of accrued leave time in the amount of $4,616.00 was paid to Blache.

