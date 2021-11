UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 East at LA 77 at Grosse Tete. Congestion is 3 miles in length.

———-

Interstate 10 East is closed at La 77 near Grosse Tete.

A vehicle was on fire, DOTD says.

Traffic is backed up for two miles as of 3:30 p.m., and motorists are urged to use an alternate route if possible.