Inspiration4 returned from completing first all-civilian orbital mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space X's Inspiration4 returned to Earth Saturday evening, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean at 7:06 P.M. EDT.

Three days earlier, the first all-civilian crew was part of a historic launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The orbit around space created plenty of rave about being the first, especially for Louisiana native Hayley Arceneaux.

Arceneaux, a 29-year-old cancer survivor and a physician's assistant at St. Jude in Memphis, Tenn., and is now known as the youngest American to enter space, and the first one to have prosthetic body part to travel to space.

She was picked at the request of Jared Isaacman, a billionaire businessman, who organized and financed the event and chose St. Jude as the recipient of a $100 million dollar charitable gift.

While aboard the Dragon spacecraft, the four crew members shared what they were doing in space, chatted with patients from St. Jude, enjoyed fresh food, snacks, coffee and tea-all to make a significant contribution in the fight to cure childhood cancer.

Crew of @Inspiration4x - first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit - returns to Earth pic.twitter.com/pnjkDjnkAw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 18, 2021

Each space traveler's mission was of "leadership, hope, generosity, and prosperity" as they traveled across at a low earth orbit.

The mission was to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital while representing a new era for human spaceflight and exploration.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel