Inspection stickers program coming to an end after signing of bill

Gov. Jeff Landry signed Louisiana House Bill 1085 into law this morning. The bill, authored by Rep. Larry Bagley, has been in the works for seven years.

It eliminates mandatory annual vehicle safety inspection stickers, or brake tags, for most personal vehicles.

The sticker will be replaced with a $6 QR code sticker tied to the vehicle’s registration.

Fifty-nine of Louisiana’s 64 parishes will abolish the stickers and use QR codes.

The changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. There will be a grace period from June 30 until Jan. 1, 2027, when law enforcement will not issue citations for failing to display an inspection sticker.