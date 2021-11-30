Input from commercial, recreational fishermen wanted on development of offshore wind energy projects

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is asking for input from commercial and Recreational fishermen concerning offshore wind projects and their potential impacts.

According to LDH, The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), in consultation with the National Marine Fisheries Service and affected coastal states, is developing guidance to mitigate potential impacts from offshore wind projects on commercial and recreational fisheries.

BOEM has issued a Request for Information (RFI) in order to collect knowledge from the people and organizations who know and use the areas that could be affected.

As part of this process, BOEM is hosting a series of two-hour virtual fisheries mitigation scoping dialogues in December.

The Gulf of Mexico Workshop is being held on December 15 from 10 a.m. to noon CST.

These workshops, LDH says, are intended primarily for commercial and recreational fishermen, but they are also open to the public.

The comment period closes on January 7, 2022. The comments and information received in response to this RFI will inform BOEM’s development of draft guidance.

Once complete, the draft guidance will be shared with the public for review and input for a 45-day comment period.

To register for a workshop, or to get additional information, including the RFI, meeting agenda, full list of meeting dates and topics, visit www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/fishing-industry-communication-and-engagement.

To submit comments, visit www.regulations.gov/document/BOEM-2021-0083-0001.

