Inmate escapes from Marksville jail

MARKSVILLE — An inmate escaped from the Marksville DC-1 Jail on Friday, according to KALB.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said Tyran Goudeau, 19, of Cypress, Texas was in a supervised recreation yard with several other inmates when a deputy became distracted while Goudeau was allegedly assisted by others to slip under the fence into another fenced-in area of the facility.

APSO said Goudeau then moved to another area and climbed over a gate used for food and supplies delivery

Goudeau is approximately 5′6″ tall with black hair.

Police say he may be headed to a relative's residence in the Marksville area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

