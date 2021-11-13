Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Inmate escapes from Marksville jail

items.[0].image.alt
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office
Capture.JPG
Posted at 10:47 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 23:47:38-05

MARKSVILLE — An inmate escaped from the Marksville DC-1 Jail on Friday, according to KALB.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said Tyran Goudeau, 19, of Cypress, Texas was in a supervised recreation yard with several other inmates when a deputy became distracted while Goudeau was allegedly assisted by others to slip under the fence into another fenced-in area of the facility.

APSO said Goudeau then moved to another area and climbed over a gate used for food and supplies delivery

Goudeau is approximately 5′6″ tall with black hair.

Police say he may be headed to a relative's residence in the Marksville area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.