Inmate accused of fatally stabbing another inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional

An inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility has been arrested and booked in connection with a fatal stabbing of another inmate.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says the stabbing happened at the facility in St. Gabriel on Monday morning. Detectives were contacted to investigate the incident and with assistance from DOC, an arrest was made.

An inmate, identified as Ernest Governor, was arrested and booked in the Iberiville Parish jail on a charge of second degree murder in the stabbing.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Ernest Governor

The name of the victim was not released.

