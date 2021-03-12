Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending March 6

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending March 6, 2021 rose to 7,100 from the week ending February 27, 2021 total of 6,981. For a comparison, during the week ending March 7, 2020, 1,698 initial claims were filed, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 6,747 from the previous week’s average of 7,224.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending March 6, 2021 decreased to 48,016 from the week ending February 27, 2021 total of 53,212. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,199 for the week ending March 7, 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 52,134 from the previous week’s average of 55,308.

LWC has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Please click here to view the UI Weekly Claims Tableau Dashboard.

